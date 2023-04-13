Woman jailed for five yrs for filing false rape case

After getting acquitted, one of the accused in the case, Rasel Uddin, filed a case against Runa.

The rape case that Runa had filed was proved false and the court acquitted the accused and dismissed the case. But the accused had been in jail for a long time, said Badiul Alam, assistant public prosecutor at the Cox's Bazar Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.

The court announced the verdict after completing the judicial proceedings within a short time after Md Rasel Uddin, one of the accused in the previous case, filed case of harassment against Runa Akhter.

Earlier, on 16 February, Runa was arrested from her home on the order of the court.