Woman jailed for five yrs for filing false rape case

A Cox's Bazar court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to five years in prison for filing a false rape case, reports UNB.
Cox's Bazar Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 judge Md Muslem Uddin handed down the verdict against plaintiff of the case Runa Akhter on Wednesday. The court also fined her with Tk 20,000. Runa is from Islamabad Auliabad area of Eidgaon upazila in Cox's Bazar.
According to the case details, Runa filed the case claiming that she was picked up from Cox's Bazar court premises in March 2022 and was gang-raped. After the case was proved false, the court acquitted all the accused and dismissed the case.
After getting acquitted, one of the accused in the case, Rasel Uddin, filed a case against Runa.
The rape case that Runa had filed was proved false and the court acquitted the accused and dismissed the case. But the accused had been in jail for a long time, said Badiul Alam, assistant public prosecutor at the Cox's Bazar Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.
The court announced the verdict after completing the judicial proceedings within a short time after Md Rasel Uddin, one of the accused in the previous case, filed case of harassment against Runa Akhter.
Earlier, on 16 February, Runa was arrested from her home on the order of the court.