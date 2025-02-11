1 3 years of Sagar-Runi murder case: Almost no investigation for six years

There was almost no investigation into the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in the previous six years, before it was transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The investigating agency at the time, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) only asked for more time to submit its investigation report to the court. In the previous six years, that means from 2012 to 2018, the result of RAB investigation was ‘zero’.

Officers involved in the investigation of this case came up with such opinions after analysing the data from past investigation. The investigation agency, PBI is now looking for two suspects identified in the DNA report of this murder.

Police recovered the mutilated bodies of Sagar Sarowar, news editor at Maasranga Television and Meherun Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, from their rented flat in West Rajabazar area of the capital early on 11 February 2012. That double murder is clocking 13 years today.