1 3 years of Sagar-Runi murder case: Almost no investigation for six years
There was almost no investigation into the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in the previous six years, before it was transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).
The investigating agency at the time, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) only asked for more time to submit its investigation report to the court. In the previous six years, that means from 2012 to 2018, the result of RAB investigation was ‘zero’.
Officers involved in the investigation of this case came up with such opinions after analysing the data from past investigation. The investigation agency, PBI is now looking for two suspects identified in the DNA report of this murder.
Police recovered the mutilated bodies of Sagar Sarowar, news editor at Maasranga Television and Meherun Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, from their rented flat in West Rajabazar area of the capital early on 11 February 2012. That double murder is clocking 13 years today.
What did RAB do
Sources related to the investigation stated that RAB was given the responsibility of investigating this case on 18 April 2012. Later, they arrested Runi’s alleged friend Tanvir Rahman, security guard of the house Palash Rudra Pal and security official Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir at different times. Tanvir was arrested following the thread of him speaking to Runi over the phone.
DNA samples from some people who were suspected in the murder were also sent to the US laboratory. Later, the reports of these tests were received by RAB.
Meanwhile, five people named Mintu, Bakul Mia, Kamrul Hasan alias Arun, Rafikul Islam and Abu Saeed, arrested in a murder and robbery case filed with Banani Police Station were shown arrested in this case as well. Of them, security official Humayun Kabir, and security guard Palash Rudra Pal Mintu and Tanvir are free on bail.
RAB had sent the knife, kitchen knife or "boti", the knife’s shaft that were used in the killing, the scarf tied around Sagar’s wrists and the clothes worn by Runi to a laboratory in the US for DNA testing. Parts of the cracked grate from Sagar and Runi’s house, strands of hair found at the scene, socks found next to the cracked grate, door lock, door chain, and the latch were also sent there for DNA testing.
After analysing the case documents, officials involved in the investigation said that lastly the date for submitting case investigation report to the court was set on 15 October last year. However, RAB did not submit the report. During the RAB investigation period, the report submission date was postponed as many as 112 times.
Additional superintendent of police Md Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan was the last investigation officer who worked on Sagar-Runi murder case from RAB. He told Prothom Alo that seven other RAB officers had investigated the case before him.
Speaking on the issue of the case not being investigated for six years, acting director of RAB’s legal and media wing Major Lutful Hadi told Prothom Alo Monday night that RAB’s investigation was ongoing during the mentioned period (2018-24). Though the mystery of the murder could not be solved in the previous six years, RAB did work on the case.
Following the murder of Sagar and Runi, the then home minister Sahara Khatun had promised that the accused would be arrested within 48 hours. The then inspector general of police (IGP) Hasan Mahmud Khandaker had said, “There has been significant progress in the investigation. Hopefully, we would be able to provide positive information on this very soon.”
Two years later, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir took over as the home minister in 2014. He at that time had also announced a specific date for unraveling the mystery of this murder.
No clue has been found yet to unravel the mystery of this murder. The taskforce is working on finishing the investigation and submit the report according to the court’s order.Head of the taskforce and PBI chief Md Mostafa Kamal
PBI looking for suspects to match DNA
On 11 February 2012 when Sagar and Runi were murdered, their only child four-and-a-half-year-old Mahir Sarowar Megh was in the same house. He has passed O-Levels now. As the plaintiff, Runi’s brother Nousher Alam had filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in the capital. Members from this police station were investigating the case initially.
Four days later, the investigation of this case was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). After 62 days of taking over the investigation, the Detective Branch admitted their failure before the High Court on 18 April, 2012.
The court then ordered RAB to investigate the case. Finally on 4 November last year, RAB handed over the case documents to PBI on the court’s orders. Additional superintendent of police Md Azizul Haque from PBI has been given the responsibility of investigating the case.
Earlier, the home ministry formed a four-member taskforce to investigate the case on 23 August last year. The taskforce was asked to finish investigating the case within six months and submit a report to the High Court.
Head of the taskforce, PBI chief Md Mostafa Kamal told Prothom Alo that no clue has been found yet to unravel the mystery of this murder. The taskforce is working on finishing the investigation and submit the report according to the court’s order.
The PBI has spoken to me several times. Considering everything, it seems that the government will be able to unravel the mystery. However, I cannot be optimistic until we get the investigation results.Runi’s brother and plaintiff of the case, Nousher Alam
Sources reported that the PBI has analysed the case documents and visited the scene after they took over the investigation. They have questioned people related to the investigation. The report sent from the US laboratory stated that Runi suffered a blow from the blade on the right side of her abdomen that came from behind.
The DNA of that killer has been found on the T-shirt she was wearing. Meanwhile, Sagar’s hands and legs were tied up with a green scarf which contained the DNA of another person. The PBI is now looking for suspects to match the DNA samples of those two unidentified people.
PBI stated that no information has been found about anyone having any personal, familial, property-related or professional enmity with Sagar and Runi. They did not have any dispute with anyone. They never received any threats in their professional lives. While the arrested man named Tanvir was a prior acquaintance of journalist Runi, he is not involved in the murder.
Plaintiff in the case and Runi’s brother, Nousher Alam told Prothom Alo, “The PBI has spoken to me several times. Considering everything, it seems that the government will be able to unravel the mystery. However, I cannot be optimistic until we get the investigation results.”