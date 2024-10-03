Sagar-Runi murder: Taskforce for investigation must not fail

Nothing’s impossible in Bangladesh except for getting justice. How else can you explain there being no justice even after twelve and a half years of a murder? Is this just incompetence of the people concerned or is there some other mystery behind this?

Journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi were murdered at home in West Rajabazar area of the capital on 11 February 2012. Sagar used to work at private television channel Maasranga Television and Runi worked at ATN Bangla at that time. Runi’s brother Nowsher Alam as the plaintiff had filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in the capital in connection to Sagar-Runi murder.

At first this case was being investigated by the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station. After four days, the responsibility of investigating the case was transferred to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Detective Branch (DB).