BNP leader’s house vandalised in Noakhali

Noakhali district BNP leader Abdur Rahman’s house has been attacked allegedly for barring Awami League men putting up posters on the wall of his house.

The incident took place at Thonarpar village under Chhatarpaiya union in Noakhali’s Senbagh upazila. No casualties were reported as members of the family fled earlier.

Abdur Rahman said supporters of Awami League lawmaker from Noakhali-2 carried out the attack.

Abdur Rahman is the chairman of Chhatarpaiya union parishad and district BNP’s relief and rehabilitation secretary.