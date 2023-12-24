BNP leader’s house vandalised in Noakhali

Noakhali district BNP leader Abdur Rahman’s house has been attacked allegedly for barring Awami League men putting up posters on the wall of his house.
The incident took place at Thonarpar village under Chhatarpaiya union in Noakhali’s Senbagh upazila. No casualties were reported as members of the family fled earlier.
Abdur Rahman said supporters of Awami League lawmaker from Noakhali-2 carried out the attack.
Abdur Rahman is the chairman of Chhatarpaiya union parishad and district BNP’s relief and rehabilitation secretary.
He alleged that three shops of his wife at Thonarpara Bazar were evicted three months ago on order of lawmaker Morshed Alam. That’s why his aggrieved wife Rokhsana Akter took part in the electoral campaign of independent candidate Ataur Rahman. Morshed’s supporters went to put up posters on the boundary wall of Abdur Rahman’s house yesterday morning. A brawl ensued as Rokhsana asked them not to put up posters there.
Later at around evening, over a hundred supporters of the MP on motorbikes and microbuses came again to Abdur Rahman’s house and attacked his village home at Thonarpar. The miscreants vandalised the windows and doors of the house and fired bullets, Abdur Rahman said.
Seeing the attackers, Abdur Rahman and other family members fled. The attackers broke the locks and looted the house. Later the locals recovered bullet casings and sticks used in the attack.
Lawmaker Morshed Alam did not respond to several calls on his mobile phone.
Senbagh police station’s officer in charge (OC) Nazim Uddin’s phone was switched off.
Later the police superintendent Mohammad Asaduzzaman told Prothom Alo that he heard about the attack on the BNP leader’s house. Begumganj circle’s additional police superintendent has been sent to the spot.
Police were asked to look into the matter, he added.