Electoral violence escalates; one killed in Madaripur, several injured elsewhere

Supporter of an independent candidate was killed allegedly by the ruling party candidate's supporters in Madaripur’s Kalkini on Saturday. The victim Eskendar Kha, 70, came under attack at Vatabali area in upazila’s Lakkhipur union this morning. Later he died while undergoing treatment at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Eskendar Kha was the son of Amir Hossain Kha. He was a member of ward no. 8 ruling Awami League.

Eskendar was a supporter of Tahmina Begam, an independent candidate running with 'Eagle' symbol for Madaripur-3 (Kalkini, Dasar and part of Sadar upazila). Tahmina’s supporters alleged Eskendar has been killed by supporters of ruling Awami League’s candidate and current lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Golap.

Independent candidate Tahmina is the president of Kalkini upazila AL and current lawmaker from a reserved seat while boat candidate Abdus Sobhan Golap is the publicity and publication secretary of the central committee of the ruling party.

Earlier on Thursday, a procession of Tahmina came under bomb attack. They claimed the supporters of the ruling party candidate carried out the attack.

Tahmina’s supporters hold Abdus Sobhan’s agent Fazlul Haque Bepari responsible for the attack.

Fazlul, however, denied the allegation and said Eskendar had enmity with his cousins over land. This was behind the attack. He claimed the attack had nothing to do with the election.

“Neither me nor the boat candidate was involved with the attack,” he added.

Officer in charge of Kalkini police station Nazmul Hasan also echoed him saying the prior enmity over land dispute was behind the attack.

“Yet police are investigating the incident,” he added.

The victim's son Milon Kha, however, insisted that the supporters of ruling AL’s candidate were behind the killing.

Later, Tahmina held a press briefing at Kalkini upazila Awami League office where she blamed supporters of ruling party’s candidate for the killing.