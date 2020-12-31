Abrar murder case: Next testimony 5 Jan

A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed 5 January next year for taking evidence in the murder case filed over the death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad, reports BSS.

The judge of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Abu Zafar Kamruzzaman set the date.

BUET professor Abdul Adnan and Image Specialist (CID) inspector Akhteruzzaman have been testified before the court today.

After the testimony, the accused were cross-examined by the lawyers.

Out of a total of 60 witnesses in the case, 44 have given their testimonies.

The body of second year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of BUET, Abrar Fahad, was recovered from the corridor between the ground floor and second floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall of BUET on 7 October 2019.