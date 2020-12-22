ACC approves charge sheet against GK Shamim

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday approved charge sheet against GK Shamim and his mother Ayesha Akter for acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk 3 billion, reports UNB.
The approval was given after a long investigation.
Shamim and his mother were charged with acquiring illegal assets worth over Tk 2.98 billion on 21 October last year. ACC Deputy Director Saladin filed a case against them.
Shamim was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas of the capital.
He was arrested along with illegal firearms and a huge amount of money from his Niketan office in the capital on 20 September last year in a drive against casino and other anti-social businesses.
Seven of his bodyguards were also arrested during the raid.
RAB members seized Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) worth Tk 1.65 billion, Tk 18 million in cash and a huge stash of foreign currencies.
A foreign-made pistol, seven shotguns and a huge cache of bullets were also seized from the office of ‘GKB & Company Pvt Limited’.
RAB filed three cases – one under the narcotics control, one under the money-laundering prevention and the other under the arms acts – against Shamim with Gulshan police station the next day.