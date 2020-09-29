Accused No. 2 in MC College gang rape case arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Tarequl Islam alias Tareq Ahmed, accused No. 2 in the case regarding the gang rape of a young woman at the MC College hostel in Sylhet. Now all six accused named in the case have been arrested. Also, two others, whose names were not recorded in the charges, were arrested on Sunday, following statements of one of the arrested persons.
A team of RAB-9 arrested Tareq at around 7:00om Tuesday from Derai, Sunamganj. RAB-9 ASP (media) Obain Rakhine confirmed this while speaking to Prothom Alo. He said Tarek was arrested from Derai, Sunamganj and taken to Sylhet.
According to the rape victim, it was Tareq who drove the car and took them to the MC College hostel.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon the court granted accused No. 3 Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Roni (25) and two others no named in the charges, Md Ainuddin (26) and Rajon Miah (27), to be taken on five-day remand. Earlier on Monday afternoon, the court granted the accused Arjun Laskar (25), Saiful Islam and Rabiul Islam (25) to be taken on five-day remand.
A young woman who had been on an outing with her husband, was gang raped on Friday evening at the MC College hostel. The young woman’s husband filed charges against nine persons, naming six. The six accused are Saidur Rahman, 28, Tarequl Islam alias Tareq Ahmad, 28, Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, 25, Arjun Laskar, 25, Rabiul Islam Alias Hassan, 25, and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum, 25. They are all known to be Chhatra League activists.