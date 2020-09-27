Gang-rape at MC College hostel: Main accused Saifur arrested

Around six or seven activists of BCL allegedly grabbed the 20-year-old woman while she was with her husband in a car and gang-raped her, holding her husband hostage at a college hostel in Tilagarh area of Sylhet on Friday night.

The gruesome incident took place in front of Block 7 of an MC College hostel room that the BCL men occupied since 2012. The hostel was supposed to remain shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple had been on an outing in the college area.