Arms case filed against prime accused in MC College rape incident

The police on Saturday filed an arms case against BCL activist M Saifur Rahman, also the prime accused in a case filed over gang rape of a woman in Sylhet MC College dormitory.
Saifur has been made lone accused in the case filed with Shah Poran police station at 11:00am.
Quaiyum Chowdhury, officer in charge of Shah Poran police station, confirmed the matter.
The OC said Saifur is a resident of the room from where the police recovered arms on Saturday morning.
Around six activists of ruling Awami League’s student body Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly grabbed a 20-year-old woman while she was with her husband in a car and gang-raped her, holding her husband hostage at the college hostel in Tilagarh area of Sylhet on Friday night.
The gruesome incident took place in front of Block 7 of an MC College hostel room that the BCL men occupied since 2012.
The victim’s husband filed a rape case against nine in connection with the incident on Saturday morning. Among the accused, six are known as activists of BCL while three others are unidentified.
Six of the accused are -- Saidur Rahman, 28, Tarequl Islam, 28, Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, 25, Arjun Laskar, 25, Rabiul Islam, 25, and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum, 25.
Tareq and Rabiul are outsiders while the rest are students of MC College.