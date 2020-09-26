Gang rape at MC College hostel triggers protests

Students of Sylhet MC College on Saturday staged demonstrations blocking the road in front of the college protesting the ‘gang-rape’ that took place in a college dormitory on Friday night, reports news agency UNB.
Over 100 students of the college took to the streets and blocked the road around 12:30pm demanding immediate arrest of the rapists.
Additional police have been deployed on the campus to avoid any untoward situation.
The protesters alleged that the college authorities has kept college hostel open when all the educational institutions across the country remained shut amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Though the authorities were aware of the criminal activities in the dormitories they did not shut the hostels, they said.
The protesters also threatened to go for a tougher movement if police fail to arrest the accused.
A 20-year old girl was raped while holding her husband hostage reportedly by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists in a dormitory of Sylhet MC College on Friday night.
On information, police rescued the couple from the hostel around 10:30pm.
Victim’s husband filed a case with Shah Paran police station on Saturday morning against six BCL men and three others unnamed accused.