Husband held hostage, wife gang-raped before ‘BCL men’s room’ in college hostel

Around six or seven activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly grabbed a 20-year-old woman while she was with her husband in a car and gang-raped her, holding her husband hostage at a college hostel in Tilagarh area of Sylhet on Friday night.

The gruesome incident took place in front of Block 7 of an MC College hostel room that the BCL men occupied since 2012. The hostel was supposed to remain shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A team of policemen from Shah Paran police station of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) rescued the woman and her husband around 10:30pm. They seized a motorcycle and recovered the couple’s car.