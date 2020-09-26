Gang rape at MC College hostel: Case filed against 6 BCL men, 3 others

A case has been filed against nine on charges of gang-raping a woman while holding her husband hostage at the MC College (Murari Chand College) hostel in Tilagarh area of Sylhet on Friday night.

The 20-year-old rape victim’s husband filed the case with Shah Paran police station on Saturday morning mentioning names of six. All six are known as activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student body of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

Shah Paran police station officer-in-charge Quayum Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the the OCC (One-Stop Crisis Centre) of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, Sylhet sent the charges to the police station. Later, the case was filed under Children and Women Repression Act.