Gang rape at MC College hostel: Probe body formed, 2 guards suspended

MC College authorities in Sylhet on Saturday formed a three-member probe committee over the rape incident of a woman in a dormitory of the college on Friday night.

Headed by chairman of mathematics department of the college Anwar Hossain, the committee has been asked to submit the probe report within seven working days. The other two members are the hostel superintendent Md Jamal Uddin and political science department teacher Jiban Krishna Bhattachaya.