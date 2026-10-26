Journalist murdered in Netrokona: Alif was targeted by criminals while investigating border crime

A narrow, brick-paved road leads from the local highway into the village. A three-minute walk along it brings us to Robin Rangsa’s small shop, where he sells tea, biscuits and basic groceries.

Just a short distance from the shop, journalist Lutfozzaman Alif Fakir, 44, was shot dead at around 8:30 pm on 15 October. Robin was at the shop when the shooting took place. Last Friday, he recounted the incident to us.

Robin said Alif had stopped by at around 8:00 pm that night and bought six cigarettes. He sat at a table in the shop and smoked one before heading to his in-laws’ house nearby. Alif had been living there for about two years. In his haste to leave, he accidentally left his mobile phone on the table.

According to Robin, two other customers arrived and bought cigarettes while Alif was away. One was wearing a lungi, the other three-quarter-length trousers. A short while later, Alif returned to collect his phone and set off for his in-laws’ house again. Almost immediately after he left the shop, Robin heard gunshots.