Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Court fixes date to record statements after 19 years

She also said that the court earlier had fixed Thursday for the accused to appear before court.

Of the nine accused, Tariq Sayeed Mamun was produced before the court from jail but Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton was not produced, said Afrin Shilpi.

The court granted the appeals of accused Adnan Siddiqui, Faruq Abbasi for more time and fixed the date to start recording the statements, said the APP.

Lawyers of the defendants -- Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam, owner of Trumps club, businessman Aziz Mohammad alias Abdul Aziz and Selim Khan -- did not take any steps.