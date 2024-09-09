Bribery, corruptions must be stopped in prisons: Home Advisor
Bribery and corruption must be stopped in an attempt to resolve most of the problems in the prisons, home affairs advisor Lt. Gen. (retd) M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said Monday.
“Most of the problems inside the prisons could be resolved by stopping bribery and corruption,” he said while speaking as the chief guest in a meeting to exchange views with the officials of the prisons department in the city’s Bakshibazar area this morning.
Mentioning the recent movement of the Students Against Discrimination, the home advisor said the protest did not hold only for reviewing the job quota but bribery, corruption and essentials’ price hike were the main spirit behind the movement.
Alam said: “Bribery is not allowed … we must have to stop bribery anyhow and there is no alternative to this.”
Calling to turn the prisons into a ‘correction’ centre, the advisor said the food quality of the prison guards and prisoners should have to be developed. The efficiency of the prison guards and the prisoners will also be improved.
Later, the advisor gave necessary instructions to the concerned authority to ensure discipline and welfare of the prison officials.
Addressing the prison officials, Chowdhury said, “It is your prime responsibility to maintain the security of the prisons.”
“Retrieve your honour and dignity by stopping bribery as it not only stigmatises the persons but also undermines the prestige of the organisations”, he added.
Inspector General of Prisons Brig. Gen. Syed M Motahar Hossain along with other senior prisons officials of different portfolios were also present at the meeting.