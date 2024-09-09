Bribery, corruptions must be stopped in prisons: Home Advisor

Mentioning the recent movement of the Students Against Discrimination, the home advisor said the protest did not hold only for reviewing the job quota but bribery, corruption and essentials’ price hike were the main spirit behind the movement.

Alam said: “Bribery is not allowed … we must have to stop bribery anyhow and there is no alternative to this.”

Calling to turn the prisons into a ‘correction’ centre, the advisor said the food quality of the prison guards and prisoners should have to be developed. The efficiency of the prison guards and the prisoners will also be improved.