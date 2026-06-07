Pallabi child rape and murder: Court begins reading verdict

A court has begun reading out the verdict in the case over the rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old child in capital’s Pallabi area.

Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal entered the courtroom at 11:00 am today, Sunday, and subsequently began reading out the verdict.

Earlier in the morning, the accused were brought from jail in a prison van and kept in the lockup of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court.

The prime accused in the case, Sohel Rana, was escorted out of the prison van under police security at 8:50 am, while the other accused, Swapna Akhter, was brought down at 8:30 am, before both were placed in the lockup.