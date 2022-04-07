Allegation against judge for pressuring victim to compromise

An allegation has surfaced against a judge of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court for pressuring the plaintiff to negotiate with the accused in a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

The plaintiff informed the higher authorities and sought actions.

The victim is a woman lawyer. On the other hand, the accused had recently been recommended for recruitment as an assistant judge in the Bangladesh judicial service. Before that, the accused worked as a legal officer at an important organisation of the state.

Following the trial proceedings of a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, the accused filed a counter case against that woman, her husband, friend and younger sister under the Digital Security Act. During the hearing of this case, an allegation has surfaced for pressuring the plaintiff to negotiate.