JnU admin orders arrest of classmate after student’s suicide

Authorities at the Jagannath University (JnU) on Saturday ordered the people concerned to suspend and immediately arrest the classmate facing allegations following the suicide of a female student Fairuz Abantika at her home in Cumilla.

Besides, the assistant proctor, who faces allegations of abating the accused student, was suspended and removed from the proctorial body. The JnU administration also formed a five-member high-powered committee to investigate the incident, according to a press release sent to media by the university around 5:00am on Saturday.