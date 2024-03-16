JnU admin orders arrest of classmate after student’s suicide
Authorities at the Jagannath University (JnU) on Saturday ordered the people concerned to suspend and immediately arrest the classmate facing allegations following the suicide of a female student Fairuz Abantika at her home in Cumilla.
Besides, the assistant proctor, who faces allegations of abating the accused student, was suspended and removed from the proctorial body. The JnU administration also formed a five-member high-powered committee to investigate the incident, according to a press release sent to media by the university around 5:00am on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday night, Fairuz Abantika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of Jagannath University (JnU) Law Department, committed suicide by hanging herself after posting on Facebook.
Fairuz Abantika first posted about her committing suicide post on Facebook around 10:00pm on Friday, 15 March. Then she committed suicide by hanging herself. She was taken to the district headquarters hospital. The doctors at the hospital said that she was no more.
Friends of Fairuz Abantika said she accused a classmate of various allegations including sexual harassment. She also alleged that an assistant proctor backed the accused student and misbehaved with her, and said she would kill herself.
The press release said JnU vice-chancellor Sadeka Halim and treasurer Humayun Kabir expressed their deep condolences and sympathy over the death of Fairuz Abantika.
The probe committee led the Jagannath University Teachers' Association president Zakir Hossain has been asked to report to the VC within the shortest possible time, according to the press release.