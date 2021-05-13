Another prime accused arrested in Chattogram

A day after former Chattogram police superintendent Babul Akter was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of his wife, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday claimed to have apprehended another prime accused in the case, reports UNB.

RAB sleuths nabbed Saidul Islam Shikder from the Ranirhat Bazar area of Rangunia upazila in Chattogram late on Wednesday night, assistant police superintendent of RAB-7, Nurul Afsar, told UNB.

Earlier on Wednesday, Babul was arrested by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) after it allegedly established the former SP's involvement in the 2016 killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

He was subsequently produced in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Zahan, which sent him to PBI custody for five days.

Babul was, in fact, arrested after the PBI booked him and seven others, including Saidul Islam Shikder, for his wife's murder, based on a complaint by Mitu’s father Mosharraf Hossain at Panchlaish police station on Wednesday noon, said officer-in-charge Abul Kashem Bhuiyan.