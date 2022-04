Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Rab-6 conducted a drive in the Taltola area of Sadar upazila around 4pm on Monday and arrested Russel.

During preliminary interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the activities of Ansar al-Islam, said Kabirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

A case has been filed against the arrestee, he added.