Appellate Division stays HC order to pay Tk 3m each to four fire victims’ families

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on Sunday stayed a High Court order that had directed the authorities of United Hospital to pay Tk 3 million each to the families of four out of five victims killed in a fire at the hospital on 27 May, last year.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order, reports UNB.

Lawyer Md Mostafizur Rahman stood for the hospital authorities while lawyer Muntasir Uddin and Anik R Haque represented the writ petitioner at the court.

On 11 January, the High Court ordered the authorities of United Hospital to pay the compensation to the victims’ families within 15 days.