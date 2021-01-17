Appellate Division stays HC order to pay Tk 3m each to four fire victims’ families

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on Sunday stayed a High Court order that had directed the authorities of United Hospital to pay Tk 3 million each to the families of four out of five victims killed in a fire at the hospital on 27 May, last year.
The chamber judge of the Appellate Division justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order, reports UNB.
Lawyer Md Mostafizur Rahman stood for the hospital authorities while lawyer Muntasir Uddin and Anik R Haque represented the writ petitioner at the court.
On 11 January, the High Court ordered the authorities of United Hospital to pay the compensation to the victims’ families within 15 days.
It also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to provide Tk 150 million to the families of the victims as compensation.
Later, the hospital authorities filed a review appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.
Earlier on 14 July, last year, the High Court directed the hospital authorities to pay the four victims Tk 3 million as compensation.
On 21 July, 2020, chamber judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the High Court order.
The Appellate Division on 20 August, last year, extended the stay order on a High Court directive that had asked to pay Tk 3 million to each of the families of four out of the five victims killed in a fire at United Hospital in the capital on 27 May.
The court did not issue any order over the family of Monir Hossain, who was also killed in the fire, as they settled the matter through out-of-court negotiations with the hospital authorities.
On 27 May 2020, a fire broke out at the coronavirus isolation unit of the United Hospital that killed four men and one woman.
A case was filed against the hospital authorities at Gulshan police station on the charge of "death by negligence".