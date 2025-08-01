Army arrests 16,459 criminals in a year

The Bangladesh Army has conducted extensive operations in the last four weeks to maintain law and order in the country and curb various crimes including terrorism, drugs, smuggling.

Brigadier General Md Nazim-ud-Daula, director of the Military Operations Directorate of the Army Headquarters, briefed journalists at the Officers' Mess in Dhaka Cantonment Thursday.

Later, Colonel Staff of Military Operations Directorate Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam answered various questions from the journalists.

According to the briefing, so far the army has arrested 16,459 criminals during the tenure of the interim government and out of these, 813 people have been arrested in the last four weeks. During this time, a large amount of weapons, ammunition and narcotics have been recovered.

A total of 37 illegal weapons and 179 rounds of ammunition have also been recovered in the last four weeks. In addition, 9,729 out of 12,119 lost weapons and 287,033 rounds of ammunition have been recovered since the beginning of August.

Those arrested include members of juvenile gangs, listed terrorists, robbers and other criminals. In the operation, terrorist Yamin Siddiqui Nisat was arrested from Kalabagan on 14 July with a sophisticated foreign pistol and bullets.