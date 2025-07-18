45 arrested during curfew in Gopalganj
Law enforcers arrested a total of 45 people in Gopalganj as of Friday morning in connection with clashes, arson, and attacks during the rally named ‘July March’ of National Citizen Party’s (NCP). The arrests were made during joint security force operations amid a curfew in the district.
Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Md Sajedur Rahman confirmed the information to Prothom Alo around 12:30 pm on Friday. He said the detainees are currently being held at the station. As of Thursday evening, 25 people had been detained. The remaining 20 were picked up from different areas of Gopalganj late last night and handed over to police custody.
OC Sajedur Rahman added that a case is being prepared in connection with the attack on police, vandalism of vehicles, and arson that took place in the Khatiyaghar Charpara area of Ulpur Union in Gopalganj Sadar upazila. The case will be filed by Inspector Ahmad Biswas of the Gopinathpur police outpost. It will name 75 individuals, including the president and general secretary of the banned student organisation Chhatra League’s Gopalganj district unit, along with 400–500 unidentified individuals.
When asked why the detainees had not been produced in court even 24 hours after arrest, the OC said they would be brought before court as soon as possible following legal procedures. Regarding the absence of a case over the five deaths and violent clashes, he said a decision would be made in consultation with higher authorities.
The violence erupted on Wednesday during the NCP’s scheduled march, with multiple incidents of attacks, vandalism, arson, and crude bomb explosions reported throughout the day in Gopalganj.
Members of the ruling Awami League and the banned Chhatra League reportedly took part in the attacks. Clashes with law enforcement left five people dead, more than 50 injured, and at least eight with gunshot wounds.
To bring the situation under control, authorities imposed a curfew in Gopalganj on Wednesday night. On Thursday evening, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Saraf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury held a meeting with law enforcement officials to assess the situation.
At a press briefing later at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference room, he announced that the curfew would be extended until 11:00 am on Friday and then partially relaxed from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.