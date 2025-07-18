45 arrested during curfew in Gopalganj

Law enforcers arrested a total of 45 people in Gopalganj as of Friday morning in connection with clashes, arson, and attacks during the rally named ‘July March’ of National Citizen Party’s (NCP). The arrests were made during joint security force operations amid a curfew in the district.

Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Md Sajedur Rahman confirmed the information to Prothom Alo around 12:30 pm on Friday. He said the detainees are currently being held at the station. As of Thursday evening, 25 people had been detained. The remaining 20 were picked up from different areas of Gopalganj late last night and handed over to police custody.