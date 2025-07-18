Gopalganj clash: Clear signs of attack ignored, questions raised over security measures

Preparations for an attack on the National Citizens’ Party’s (NCP) July rally in Gopalganj had been underway for several days. Leaders and activists from the Awami League (activities suspended) and its banned student wing, Chhatra League, had arrived from different areas and were stationed in alleys across Gopalganj town. In the days leading up to the rally, threats circulated widely on social media.

According to individuals involved in analysing the week’s events in Gopalganj and the related social media activity, the warning signs of violence surrounding the NCP’s rally were unmistakable. Even at the local level, there were concerns that Awami League activists would resort to violence, which had also been conveyed to the district police by NCP’s local leadership. Despite these warnings, law enforcement failed to take adequate security measures.

Yesterday, Thursday, Prothom Alo spoke with at least 18 people, including eyewitnesses, local journalists, and members of the law enforcement. They described how local Awami League and Chhatra League leaders had been working for days to thwart the NCP’s rally, bringing in activists from various regions to Gopalganj. They even planned to obstruct roads by cutting down trees and creating blockades.