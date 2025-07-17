Gopalganj clash: Thousands of Awami League men entered from nearby villages
Gopalganj was rocked by a series of violent clashes on Wednesday surrounding the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) July march. Four people were killed in clashes between attackers and law enforcement, and over 50 were injured, including at least nine with gunshot wounds.
The attacks were carried out in four phases between 9;00am and the afternoon by leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its outlawed student wing, Chhatra League. Police have detained 14 individuals in connection with the violence.
Ahead of the NCP’s street rally, Awami League leaders and activists from various upazilas gathered in small groups around the alleys of Gopalganj town. These details emerged from conversations with at least 16 eyewitnesses, journalists, and law enforcement personnel.
The NCP’s rally was scheduled to begin at 11:00am at the Gopalganj Poura Park. From early morning, the stage setup and chair arrangements were underway, and by 9:30am, loudspeakers were activated. Local NCP leaders occasionally addressed the crowd over the loudspeaks. Around 9:30am, a police vehicle was set on fire; at 11:30am, reports emerged of an attack on the UNO’s car. However, the situation at the rally venue remained calm at that time.
Following the attacks on the police and UNO vehicles, uncertainty loomed over whether central NCP leaders would arrive. Around noon, local leaders announced that the central leaders were en route and that the rally would proceed. Chanting of logans resumed from the stage. At 1:12pm, a brief spell of rain forced leaders and supporters to take shelter nearby. Roughly 70–80 people, including police and media personnel, were present then.
After the rain subsided, around 1:25pm, NCP activists returned to the stage. At 1:34pm, a group of 50–60 individuals carrying bamboo sticks and wooden clubs crossed the bridge in front of Gopalganj Women’s College chanting “Joy Bangla” slogans. They proceeded to vandalise the chairs and sound system.
Police and local NCP activists took refuge in the nearby court premises. The Superintendent of Police soon arrived with reinforcements, and the attackers fled following a chase with police and NCP leaders and activists.
Within ten minutes, NCP supporters regrouped at the venue, chanting slogans. Meanwhile, Awami League supporters began gathering at nearby locations like Jailkhana Mor, Chourangi, BSCIC Bridge, and adjacent alleys.
At 2:04pm, NCP’s central leaders arrived, and the rally concluded by 2:40pm. The party’s convener, Nahid Islam, was the last person to address the rally. As participants began boarding vehicles, fresh groups of attackers approached from multiple bridges and roads, including Launchghat, Women’s College, Bazar, and BSCIC bridges.
Police tried to disperse the crowd using whistles and batons, but the attackers marched forward. The police then attempted to escort the NCP leaders in a convoy protected by at least 15 police vehicles. As the first few vehicles moved, they came under attack of a barrage of brickbats. Police responded with sound grenades and tear gas. Eventually, the police turned the convoy around and took the NCP leaders to the SP’s office for safety.
An eyewitness spoke with this correspondent at Launchghat area on Thursday afternoon. The local youth, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “There’s fear everywhere now. People here revere Bangabandhu; no one can tolerate criticism of him. NCP should not have held their rally here. That would have prevented all this—these people wouldn't have died.”
“Thousands poured in from all directions within moments. It felt like war and people were in panic. Yet, the attackers refused to back down.”
A local village police member said the morning attack on the police car was isolated. The real plan had been to detain and beat NCP leaders and activists, and large numbers of people had entered the town beforehand in small groups.
He added that had there been another 30 minutes of delay, it might have been impossible to ensure the NCP activists’ safety.
Another local resident claimed the attackers' main goal was to prevent the rally. But when the crowd grew large, they changed their goal to attack and creating violence. Given how it all unfolded, it’s a miracle that the NCP leaders managed to leave Gopalganj unharmed. Even the police were surrounded from all sides.
Army personnel were later deployed to control the situation. They advanced from the north, via BSCIC Mor, and encountered stone-pelting while trying to clear the roads for the convoy. Yet more groups gathered in alleys, throwing stones and causing further obstructions.
Clashes continued intermittently until 7:00pm. At 5:05pm, army and police escorted the NCP leaders' convoy through Ghona Para and over the Mollahat Bridge, eventually reaching Khulna.
During the exit, army members fired warning shots, and videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media. In one video, attackers can be seen hurling stones and sticks at the rear of the convoy at Ghona Para Mor.
From the afternoon, attackers set up barricades across town with bamboo poles, trees, bricks, and tires. Fires were lit at different intersections using broken furniture, bamboo, and tires to block roads.