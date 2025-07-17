Gopalganj clash: Thousands of Awami League men entered from nearby villages

Gopalganj was rocked by a series of violent clashes on Wednesday surrounding the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) July march. Four people were killed in clashes between attackers and law enforcement, and over 50 were injured, including at least nine with gunshot wounds.

The attacks were carried out in four phases between 9;00am and the afternoon by leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its outlawed student wing, Chhatra League. Police have detained 14 individuals in connection with the violence.

Ahead of the NCP’s street rally, Awami League leaders and activists from various upazilas gathered in small groups around the alleys of Gopalganj town. These details emerged from conversations with at least 16 eyewitnesses, journalists, and law enforcement personnel.