Gopalganj curfew to continue until further order with 3-hr break on Friday

The Gopalganj administration has extended the ongoing curfew until further order with a three-hour pause from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, to maintain law and order in the district following Wednesday’s violent clashes that left four people dead and over 50 injured.

The curfew will be in effect from 6:00 pm on Thursday until 11:00 am on Friday and then again from 2:00 pm onwards until further notice, according to a statement from the Home Ministry.