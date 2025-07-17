What Bangladesh Army says about Gopalganj violence
A group of unruly people carried out organised acts of violence in Gopalganj sadar upazila on Wednesday, centering a rally called by a political party as part of its "July March" programme. Initially, several police officers and journalists were injured in the incident. Important infrastructure and government vehicles were also attacked and set on fire.
As the situation rapidly deteriorated, members of the Bangladesh Army and local police intervened promptly and managed to bring the situation under control, said the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) in a press release on Thursday.
According to the statement, a further attack was carried out at the stage during the rally. At the same time, the district prison was vandalised extensively. In response, the army used loudspeakers to repeatedly call for calm and urged the attackers to stop. However, the attackers hurled crude bombs and bricks at army personnel. The army was eventually compelled to use force in self-defense.
Later, a joint operation by the army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police dispersed the unruly people. Those who had taken shelter at the office of the superintendent of police were later relocated to Khulna under the supervision of the army.
The law enforcement agencies, with professionalism and restraint, managed to bring the situation under control and ensure public safety, the statement added.
The ISPR further said the overall security situation in Gopalganj is now normal, and a curfew imposed by the local administration remains in place. Army, BGB, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and other agencies are working in close coordination.
It also praised the local residents for showing patience and cooperating with the army during the violence since Wednesday morning.
The ISPR urged the people not to be misled by rumours or misinformation and called for patience and cooperation with law enforcement agencies. It reiterated that the Bangladesh Army remains firmly committed to upholding the country’s sovereignty and ensuring public safety.