What Bangladesh Army says about Gopalganj violence

The law enforcement agencies, with professionalism and restraint, managed to bring the situation under control and ensure public safety, the statement added.

The ISPR further said the overall security situation in Gopalganj is now normal, and a curfew imposed by the local administration remains in place. Army, BGB, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and other agencies are working in close coordination.

It also praised the local residents for showing patience and cooperating with the army during the violence since Wednesday morning.

The ISPR urged the people not to be misled by rumours or misinformation and called for patience and cooperation with law enforcement agencies. It reiterated that the Bangladesh Army remains firmly committed to upholding the country’s sovereignty and ensuring public safety.