Arfan Ullah put on 1-day remand over Zahidul murder

A Dhaka court on Friday placed Arfanullah Damal, the second suspect in the murder of an Awami League politician and a female college student in Shahjahanpur, on one-day police remand.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Begum Yeasmin Ara passed the order, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detectives arrested Arfanullah conducting a drive in the city's Kamalapur area on Thursday night, said Rifat Mohammad Shamim, deputy commissioner of the detective branch (Motijheel division).

A gun was seized from his possession.

A case was filed against Arfanullah under the Arms Act at the Motijheel police station today.

On the night of 24 March, AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was on a microbus, and Samia Afrin, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital.Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL Motijheel committee and Samia was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.

They were all stuck in a traffic jam in the area when a biker wearing a helmet and a mask fired at them.

The next day, a case was filed against unidentified people over the double murder.

On 27 March, police arrested Akash, 34, the prime accused in the double murder case from Bogura district. The next day, a Dhaka court placed Akash on a seven-day police remand for custodial interrogation.

