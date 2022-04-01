Arfan Ullah put on 1-day remand over Zahidul murder

A case was filed against Arfanullah under the Arms Act at the Motijheel police station today.
On the night of 24 March, AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was on a microbus, and Samia Afrin, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital.Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL Motijheel committee and Samia was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.
They were all stuck in a traffic jam in the area when a biker wearing a helmet and a mask fired at them.
The next day, a case was filed against unidentified people over the double murder.
On 27 March, police arrested Akash, 34, the prime accused in the double murder case from Bogura district. The next day, a Dhaka court placed Akash on a seven-day police remand for custodial interrogation.