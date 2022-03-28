AL leader Zahidul murder: Underworld, politics and vengeance behind it

Motives behind the killing of Zahidul Islam alias Tipu, former general secretary of the Awami League’s Moitijheel unit, have been mostly unraveled, several sources involved in the investigation have claimed.

According to them, there were three main motives behind this killing. They are – taking control of the underworld, disputes with the local Awami League leaders and personal grudges.

Several law enforcement agencies are conducting drives to arrest all the people involved in the killing.

Already the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a suspect, Masum Mohammmad alias Akash, who was directly involved in the assassination.

According to DB, it was Masum who shot Zahidul. He was hired for this.

Asked who hired him, Rifat Rahman Shamim, deputy commissioner of the DB's Motijheel Division, said, “Masum has revealed some names in this regard which cannot be disclosed right now for the sake of the investigation.”