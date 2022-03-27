Main shooter of Zahidul killing arrested: DB

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has claimed to arrest the main shooter of the killings of Awami Leauge leader Zahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan in the city's Shahjahanpur.

The DB disclosed the information at a press briefing at DMP Media Center on Sunday.

The police said the arrested shooter Masum Mohammad alias Akash gave confession on killing Zahidul during the primary interrogation. Moreover, Masum’s link with the shooting was ascertained upon assessing CCTV footage and other information.

The DB said Masum was arrested on Sunday morning from Bagura.