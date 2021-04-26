Armanitola chemical warehouse fire: 2 owners arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested two chemical warehouse owners from Bogura and Dhaka city in connection with a case filed over the blaze in old Dhaka's Armanitola Friday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are the owners of the warehouse from which the fire broke out and left five people dead.

Mostafizur Rahman, owner of Moin and Brothers, and Mohammad Mostafa, owner of RS Enterprise, illegally stored flammable items and chemicals, said RAB spokesperson assistant superintendent of police Imran Khan.

A special team comprising RAB intelligence and RAB-10 Battalion conducted a drive at Nandigram of Bagura at around 4am and arrested Mustafizur. Another team of the elite force carried out a raid in the city's Uttara-10 at around 5am and arrested Mustafa.