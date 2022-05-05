Arrested Mahmudul had beaten Nahid with a rod: RAB

RAB said that Mahmudul's village home is in Shariatpur. Moazzem and Mehdi disguised themselves and were hiding in Cox's Bazar. They were trying to get jobs at various hotels there.

Elaborating the details of the incident, Khandaker Al Moin said that two fast food shop employees had got involved in arguments and a fistfight over setting up iftari tables in the New Market area. They called up Moazzem and Mehdi to bring their gangsters to take revenge. Later the staff of the two shops got embroiled in clashes. Then certain vested quarters spread rumours to instigate the students and employees, leading to the violent clashes.

Khandaker Al Moin went on to say that journalists were also attacked during the incident. Ambulances were damaged. Several attackers have been identified. The identified persons include shop employees and outsiders. Efforts are on to arrest them.

The first round of clashes took place on 18 April night between the New Market shop owners and employees, and Dhaka College students. On the next day, 19 April, clashes between the Dhaka College students and the shop owners and employees as well as the hawkers, continued throughout the day.

Two persons died in the clashes. One of them was the courier service delivery man Nahid Hossain. The other was a shopkeeper at New Supermarket, Mohammad Morsalin. Around 50 persons were injured in the clashes.