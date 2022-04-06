Ashish discloses reasons behind actor Sohel Chowdhury murder

While conducting a drive to arrest him from a Gulshan’s flat, the RAB recovered 22 bottles of foreign liquors, 16 credit cards of different banks, two iPhones, one ipad and cash Tk 200,000, the RAB added.
According to the RAB, he was planning to flee the country as the court issued an arrest warrant against him on 28 March in the case.
During the primary interrogation, the elite force claimed a club ‘Trumps Club’ was jointly established by Ashish and Asadul Islam alias Banti Islam in 1996 at Abedin Tower in Banani.
The club was infamous for various anti-social activities orchestrating throughout the night. At a stage, the club was turned into a special abode for the underworld gangs.
Aziz Mohammad Bhai used to visit the club regularly to meet the gangs. Taking this as an advantage, Banti and Ashish made friendship with Aziz Mohammad and started controlling the underworld’s activities in the capital city, the RAB said.
The elite force claimed there was a mosque nearby the club. The actor Sohel Chowdhury accompanied by the mosque committee tried to stop the antisocial activities in the club. On 24 July in 1998, actor Sohel censured Aziz Mohammad in public.
To take revenge of this incident, Banti and Ashish chalked out a plan. As a part of their plan, they hired the then top criminal Sanjidul Islam alias Emon and asked him to kill Sohel Chowdhury.
On 17 December in 1998, actor Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead outside the Tramps Club. His brother Touhidul Islam filed a murder case with the Gulshan police station. On 30 July 1999, the detective branch submitted a charge sheet against nine people in this case.
On 30 November in 2001, Dhaka’s third additional metropolitan session judge court framed charges against the nine accused. After two years of indictment, the case was transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2.