Crime

Ashulia teacher killing: Accused Ashraful placed on five-day remand

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A court in Dhaka granted a five-day remand to police to interrogate the main accused, Ashraful Ahsan (Zitu), in custody in a case filed over killing teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar.

Rajib Hasan, magistrate of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate, passed the order on Thursday evening. The court public prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

RAB detective branch and RAB-1 arrested Ashraful Ahsan on Wednesday from Gazipur conducting a joint drive.

In the press conference, Khandaker Al Moin on Thursday said Ashraful admitted during primary interrogation that he was roaming around the school area rather brazenly with a girl student. Teacher Utpal asked him to behave properly – a warning that aggrieved him. Later, the student planned to attack the teacher in a bid to display his 'heroism'.

On 25 June, the student assaulted the teacher Utpal Kumar brutally with the cricket stump and left him critically injured – a day when a cricket tournament for girl students was underway in the school. The teacher succumbed to his injuries later. Following the incident, the student went into hiding in different districts.

Khandaker Al Moin said the student brought a cricket stump and kept it hidden behind the classroom. When the teacher Utpal Kumar was watching the cricket match standing alone at a corner of the field, the student came up and hit him on the head from behind.

Utpal Kumar Sarkar began teaching at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Chitrashail of Ashulia after completing his graduation in political science from University of Chittagong.

According to Saiful Hasan, the principal of Haji Yunus Ali School and College, Utpal Sarkar was the president of the college’s disciplinary committee and he took various steps and gave counselling regarding the students’ misbehaviour.

