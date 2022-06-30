Ashulia teacher killing: Accused Ashraful placed on five-day remand

On 25 June, the student assaulted the teacher Utpal Kumar brutally with the cricket stump and left him critically injured – a day when a cricket tournament for girl students was underway in the school. The teacher succumbed to his injuries later. Following the incident, the student went into hiding in different districts.

Khandaker Al Moin said the student brought a cricket stump and kept it hidden behind the classroom. When the teacher Utpal Kumar was watching the cricket match standing alone at a corner of the field, the student came up and hit him on the head from behind.