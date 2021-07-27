Asrayan project: Cracks in the dream houses

Shahida Begum, 70, used to live on alms. Her husband Abdul Jabbar went missing long ago, leaving her totally deserted and homeless.

In January this year, the floating sexagenarian–who had to spend nights in railway stations, bus stands or verandas – was presented a shelter or ‘dream house’ by the prime minister.

Although Shahida’s shelter at the cluster village in Dashtiaka Dighirpar under Bogura Sadar upazila was a great relief to her, it did not sustain long. Two months ago, several cracks developed in the walls of the house, resulting in total collapse within a couple of days.

During a visit to the cluster village on Sunday, this correspondent did not find Shahida there. Her sister Shirin Akhter, also a beneficiary of the government shelter project, said Shahida has ended up in homeless again.

Shirin’s house also makes her family members panic as cracks developed in her house walls too.