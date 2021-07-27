Asrayan project: Cracks in the dream houses

Other dwellers at Dashtika Dighirpar cluster village fear their houses may collapse too.
They are in constant tension fear of their houses collapsing as cracks appear in the walls, the plaster and floor crumble in the remaining 47 shelter houses among the 55 ones constructed at Nishindara union in Bogura district.
Within six months of inauguration, eight of the houses collapsed because of sub-standard construction material, the dwellers complained.
According to Ashrayan-2 project officials, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 23 January officially handed over 250 shelter houses among homeless people in Bogura Sadar upazila, as part of celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
During the construction phase, concerns mounted as sub-standard construction materials allegedly were used in building the 250 shelter houses in Bogura Sadar.
On 30 December last year, broadcast journalists of a private-run television channel came under attack when they tried to investigate irregularities in building 55 shelter houses at Dashtika Dighirpar cluster village.
Bogura district administration, eventually, formed a probe body to further investigate the matter. However, the probe body found no irregularities.
As the recent news on collapse of prime minister-presented shelter houses at some other places in the country popped up, Bogura Sadar upazila administration began reconstruction of the damaged shelters at Dashtika Dighirpar cluster village.
The cluster village project implementation committee president, Md Azizur Rahman–the Bogura Sadar upazila nirbahi officer–said, reconstruction of seven houses at the cluster village started recently. He, however, denied allegations of irregularities at the initial construction phase.
*This report appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman.