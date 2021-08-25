Crime and Law

Attack on UNO’s house: Nine people granted bail in Barishal

Prothom Alo English Desk
Barishal
Law enforcers take position in front of Barishal city mayor's residence at Kalibari road, Barishal sadar upazila on 19 August 2021
Law enforcers take position in front of Barishal city mayor's residence at Kalibari road, Barishal sadar upazila on 19 August 2021Prothom Alo file photo

A Barishal court on Wednesday granted bail to nine accused in two cases filed over the attack on the residence of Sadar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman on 18 August, reports UNB.

Barishal additional chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Masum Billah passed the order, said lawyer Rafiqul Islam Jhantu, a counsel of the accused.

Earlier, lawyer Rafiqul Islam Jhantu filed a petition seeking bail for 13 accused in the cases.

Those who secured bail are— Iktier Uddin, Salam Manu, Alo Gazi, Momin Uddin Kalu, Kabir Talukdar, Humayun Kabir Hawladar, Ilias Jamir Uddin and Nasir Uddin.

On 22 August, a court rejected bail plea of 21 Awami League men arrested in connection with the cases filed over the attack.

A clash broke out between the supporters of the AL, BCL and members and Ansar when the former tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar upazila complex in Barishal on 18 August.

Five people suffered bullet wounds during the clash. Of them two AL men lost their eyesight later.

Earlier two separate cases were filed in this connection.

UNO Munibur Rahman of Barisal Sadar upazila and assistant sub-inspector of police Shahjalal Mallick were the plaintiffs in these cases accusing the mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and his men of obstruction of government work and attempt to murder.

So far 22 people have been arrested in this connection.

