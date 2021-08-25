Attack on UNO’s house: Nine people granted bail in Barishal

A Barishal court on Wednesday granted bail to nine accused in two cases filed over the attack on the residence of Sadar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman on 18 August, reports UNB.

Barishal additional chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Masum Billah passed the order, said lawyer Rafiqul Islam Jhantu, a counsel of the accused.

Earlier, lawyer Rafiqul Islam Jhantu filed a petition seeking bail for 13 accused in the cases.