Attack on UNO’s house: Nine people granted bail in Barishal

Those who secured bail are— Iktier Uddin, Salam Manu, Alo Gazi, Momin Uddin Kalu, Kabir Talukdar, Humayun Kabir Hawladar, Ilias Jamir Uddin and Nasir Uddin.
On 22 August, a court rejected bail plea of 21 Awami League men arrested in connection with the cases filed over the attack.
A clash broke out between the supporters of the AL, BCL and members and Ansar when the former tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar upazila complex in Barishal on 18 August.
Five people suffered bullet wounds during the clash. Of them two AL men lost their eyesight later.
Earlier two separate cases were filed in this connection.
UNO Munibur Rahman of Barisal Sadar upazila and assistant sub-inspector of police Shahjalal Mallick were the plaintiffs in these cases accusing the mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and his men of obstruction of government work and attempt to murder.
So far 22 people have been arrested in this connection.