Action to be taken against joint secretary over neglect of mother: State Minister

The issue of neglect by the children of a 75-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a flat in Mirpur, Dhaka, has come to light through media reports. The woman, Nur Jahan Begum, had one son who is a joint secretary, another son who is a teacher of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), and a daughter who is a teacher at a local school. Following media coverage of the incident, the Ministry of Public Administration has initiated steps to take legal action against her son who serves as a joint secretary.

Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Wednesday, State Minister for Public Administration Md Abdul Bari said that there is a law regarding the maintenance of parents and action will be taken in accordance with that law. He said the necessary procedures, including obtaining the statement of the concerned official (the joint secretary), will be followed. The process has already begun and inquiries are being conducted.