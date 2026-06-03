Action to be taken against joint secretary over neglect of mother: State Minister
The issue of neglect by the children of a 75-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a flat in Mirpur, Dhaka, has come to light through media reports. The woman, Nur Jahan Begum, had one son who is a joint secretary, another son who is a teacher of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), and a daughter who is a teacher at a local school. Following media coverage of the incident, the Ministry of Public Administration has initiated steps to take legal action against her son who serves as a joint secretary.
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Wednesday, State Minister for Public Administration Md Abdul Bari said that there is a law regarding the maintenance of parents and action will be taken in accordance with that law. He said the necessary procedures, including obtaining the statement of the concerned official (the joint secretary), will be followed. The process has already begun and inquiries are being conducted.
Today, Prothom Alo published a report titled “Elderly mother found dead in squalid flat despite having 3 highly educated children.” Video footage of the apartment where Nur Jahan Begum lived with her daughter has since spread on social media. The footage shows that the entire flat, including her room, was in an extremely squalid and unhygienic condition. Footage of the body also reveals a horrifying condition, with what appeared to be white fungal growth around Nur Jahan Begum’s right eye. Officials from Pallabi Police Station said they also observed the presence of maggots on the body when it was recovered.
On Tuesday afternoon, journalists from Prothom Alo and other media outlets visited the fourth floor of the building on Road No. 13, Block C, Section 6 of Mirpur. Despite ringing the doorbell repeatedly and waiting for a long time, no one opened the door. However, residents of the building and neighboring locals said that the way an elderly woman died inside the home was unacceptable under any circumstances. Local residents expressed outrage, describing the death as inhumane.
The recovery of Nur Jahan Begum’s body by police has once again drawn attention to the Parents’ Maintenance Act of 2013. Rules under the law were also formulated in 2023. The law stipulates that every child must ensure the maintenance and support of their parents. If parents have multiple children, the children must discuss among themselves and jointly ensure their parents’ care. They are also required to regularly check on their parents’ health and provide necessary medical treatment and caregiving. Failure to comply with the law may result in a fine of up to Tk 100,000, or, in default of payment, imprisonment for up to three months.