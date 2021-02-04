Avijit Roy killing: Prosecution concludes argument

The prosecution concluded its argument seeking death penalty of six accused in the murder case of Avijit Roy, writer and founder of Mukto Mona blog who was killed in 2015, UNB reports.

Later in the day the defence lawyers started presenting their argument.

Judge of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Md Mujibur Rahman fixed 4 February for next hearing in the case.

On 25 March 2019, the Bangladesh-born US citizen Avijit’s murder case was transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal.

Before that on 14 March 2019, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) pressed charges against six people, including sacked army major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque, a suspected coordinator of banned militant outfit Ansar-Al-Islam in the case.