Awami League's two groups blaming each other

Two groups of local Awami League are blaming each other over the incidents of attacks on puja mandaps in Hajiganj of Chandpur.

The two groups have accused each other of obstructing the attempts made to thwart the attacks on the mandaps.

According to two cases filed by the police in connection with the attacks, around 2,200 people first carried out attacks on the puja mandap of Lakshmi Narayan Zeur Akhra. Later they carried out attacks on more five puja mandaps in Hajiganj thana and upazila sadar. Police have arrested 32 people in connection with the attacks.

Local and party sources said there is rivalry between two groups of Hajiganj Awami League for the last eight years or so. One group supports former home minister and MP of Chandpur-5 constituency, freedom fighter Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam.

Hajiganj upazila chairman and Awami League general secretary Gazi Mainuddin and Hajiganj municipality mayor Mahbub Ul Alam lead another group.