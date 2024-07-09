BPSC forms committee to probe question paper leaks

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has formed a three-member committee to probe the allegation of question paper leaks on Monday night.

BPSC chairman Md Sohorab Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

The committee is headed by BPSC’s joint secretary Abdul Alim Khan.

Director Mohammad Azizul Haque has been made member secretary while director Dilawez Durdana a member of the probe committee.

Sohorab Hossain said stern action would be taken against those who would be found guilty.

He could not say when the committee would submit its report.