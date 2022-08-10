Appellate Division upholds order canceling Samrat's bail

The Appellate Division has upheld the High Court's order cancelling the bail of Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, the expelled leader of the Dhaka Metropolitan South unit Jubo League in the case of acquisition of wealth beyond known sources.

The Appellate Division has dismissed the leave to appeal Samrat filed against the High Court order. The three-member Appellate Division bench headed by justice Nuruzzaman passed the order on Wednesday.

Samrat was granted bail on 11 May in the case ACC filed on the charge of amassing wealth beyond the known sources of income. Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman granted the bail. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) appealed to the High Court seeking cancellation of Samrat's bail.