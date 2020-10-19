Bagerhat rapist gets life term within two weeks

In the fastest trial in the country, a Bagerhat court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a child rape case within seven working days after framing of charges, reports UNB.

The verdict was pronounced following huge protests against the growing rape incidents across the country and demand for capital punishment for rapists.

Amid the widespread protests, an ordinance has been promulgated by the president allowing death penalty as the highest punishment for rape instead of life term imprisonment.