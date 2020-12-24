Bangladeshis also involved in making and sharing child pornography

The police do not have any specific information about who in Bangladesh are involved in making child pornography content and spreading this on internet. However, according to the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Bangladesh ranks fifth in the world in making children work for pornographic content, taking pictures and videos of them being sexually abused and sharing this content.

NCMEC's website carries information of the year 2019 in this regard. This organisation works to prevent sexual abuse of children, end child pornography, ensure child rights and related issues. US-registered companies such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft inform NCMEC if children are used for sexual purposes, sexually abused, etc, on their networks.

According to NCMEC, Bangladesh's IP (Internet Protocol) address has been used over 550,000 times to share child pornography. The website, however, does not specify how much of the child pornographic material has been generated in Bangladesh.