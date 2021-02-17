Barishal University students protest against attack on fellows

Students of Barishal University have been protesting in the city since Wednesday morning against an attack on some of their fellows by local transport workers on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Witnesses said the protest began around 7am when scores of university students blocked traffic on the busy Barishal-Patuakhali highway, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators of Tuesday's attack that left 11 students injured.

On Tuesday, two students of the university were allegedly manhandled by few staffers of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) at the BRTC bus counter in the Rupatoli area of the city.

Some students of the university blocked the bus terminal for two hours in protest. They dispersed only after police arrested one BRTC employee, identified as Rafique, in connection with the attack.