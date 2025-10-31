Odhikar report: 40 victims of extrajudicial killings in 14 months of interim govt

According to Odhikar’s report, no incidents of extrajudicial killings occurred in August 2024 after the 9th of that month. In September, however, nine people were killed. One person each was killed in October, November and December.

The report further said that in January 2025, five people were killed, followed by three in February. One each was killed in March and April. In May, June, July, August and September, the number of victims of extrajudicial killings stood at four, three, six, three and two respectively.

Among these 40 victims, 19 were shot dead, 14 died from torture, and seven were beaten to death.

Between July and September this year, 11 people were killed in such incidents. Odhikar attributed responsibility for three incidents to the police, one to members of the armed forces, and seven to joint forces operations.

Odhikar’s statistics also indicate that over the same 14-month period, 153 people were killed in mob violence, with the highest number—18 incidents—occurring in September this year. In September last year, there were 17 such incidents. Over the past three months, 45 cases of mob killings were recorded.