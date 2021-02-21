BCL men attack BNP lawmaker GM Siraj at Bogura Shaheed Minar

BNP lawmaker Golam Mohammad Siraj and his supporters came under attack by activists of ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League on Sunday morning.

BCL district unit activists launched the attack in front of Shaheed Khokon Park over placing floral wreaths at Bogura Shaheed Minar.

BCL activists chanted slogans against Siraj branding him as a Razakar (auxiliary force of Pakistani army) and attacked him while the BNP leader was leaving Shaheed Minar.

Witnesses and police sources said the ruling Awami League and its associate organisations including Chhatra League and Jubo League placed floral wreaths at the Shaheed Minar to observe International Mother Language Day on Sunday morning. Bogura district BNP’s convenor and lawmaker GM Siraj along with his supporters came to Shaheed Minar to honour language martyrs around 8:30am. After placing wreaths, the BNP leader approached the main gate under police protection. BNP central executive committee member Ali Asgar Taluker, district BNP member MR Islam and other members were accompanying the MP at the time.