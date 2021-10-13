BFIU seeks bank account details of OC Ranjit Barua, his wife

The letter mentioned their respective permanent addresses as well as the national ID numbers, e-TIN numbers, and parents' names. Ranjit was transferred to the armed police battalion shortly after he joined Chandpur district detective branch (DB) of the police as an OC.
Before that, Ranjit worked in different police stations in Chakaria, Teknaf, Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar Sadar and the Chittagong metropolitan police.
The letter said if any account, including that of Islamic banking, is operated in the past or present against the names of the persons and their organisations concerned, the detailed information of such accounts must also be sent to the BFIU.
In this case, all the details of the account (application form for opening the account with all documents, KYC, transaction profiles, and transactions from the beginning) should be sent.
The information about the other assets like fixed deposits, loan account, LC is opened in their name has to be given to the BFIU. The banks have also been instructed to send the information of the nominees of these accounts to the BFIU.