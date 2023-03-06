11 athletes, coach arrested in Rajshahi for ‘beating’ cop; 7 land in jail

Eleven athletes, including three under-17 players, and a coach, who participated in the just-concluded Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games in Dhaka, were arrested in Rajshahi on charges of 'beating' a police officer and 'stealing' his wife's ornaments, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Brishti Moni, 16, Jemi Akter, 14, Rimi Khanan, 17, Farhana Khandokar, 17, Sabrina Akter, 19, Dipali, 19, Papia Sarwar Purnima, 19, Khadiza Khatun, 18, Abdul Al Jahid, 16, Ali Azam, 19, Ramjan, 19, Akash Ali Mohan, 20, and coach Ahsan Kabir, 45.

Belal Hossain, a relative of a minor female athlete said, the athletes and the coach returned to Rajshahi by Dhumketu Express train from Dhaka Sunday noon.

Police constable Golam Kibria assaulted a female athlete while the athletes were searching for their missing luggage after the train reached Rajshahi rail station, he alleged.

"He attacked another athlete as well. After they got off the train a fight erupted again," he said.